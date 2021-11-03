Lobstex Achieves Market Cap of $1.86 Million (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.86 million and $600,394.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 122.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,704,546 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

