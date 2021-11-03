CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of PRTS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 2,948,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,147. CarParts.com has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.29 and a beta of 2.69.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

In other CarParts.com news, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 4,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $71,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $1,321,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,100 shares of company stock worth $3,053,542 over the last three months. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CarParts.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.68% of CarParts.com worth $49,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRTS shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.