Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Premier updated its FY22 guidance to $2.56-2.66 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.560-$2.660 EPS.

PINC traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 767,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,626. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. Premier has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $40.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

