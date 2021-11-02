Brokerages Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Price Target at $61.57

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after buying an additional 151,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,942,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,800,000 after buying an additional 203,293 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. 2,146,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,337. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

