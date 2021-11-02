Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

IPPLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of IPPLF traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3838 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.

