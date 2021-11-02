DragonVein (DVC) Price Tops $0.0041

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, DragonVein has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and $88,114.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,029.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.42 or 0.00949431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00265519 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00219871 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00032394 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002901 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

