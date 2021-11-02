Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.17. 1,769,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $114.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

