Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Earnings Results

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Tennant updated its FY21 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

NYSE:TNC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.15. 49,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,700. Tennant has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tennant by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tennant by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

