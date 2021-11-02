Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.290-$3.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.