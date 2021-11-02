James Coffin Sells 5,752 Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $43,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SMFR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,668. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the second quarter worth about $1,814,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.