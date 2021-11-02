Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,246,311 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after acquiring an additional 506,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 503,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,902,000 after acquiring an additional 361,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $80.90. 198,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.71. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.