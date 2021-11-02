NXM Hits Market Cap of $1.16 Billion (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. NXM has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $194,003.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can now be bought for about $175.55 or 0.00278278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00051334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00220584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00096831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004150 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,899,999 coins and its circulating supply is 6,615,038 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

