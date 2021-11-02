Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.10 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 64,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $399.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.55. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Brands stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Rocky Brands worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

