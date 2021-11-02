ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.70-$4.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.44. 276,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.92. ExlService has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

