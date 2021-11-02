PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.810-$10.810 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $176.31. 764,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,360. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.