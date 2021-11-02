Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Chardan Capital

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price objective dropped by Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

VYGR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. 1,476,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.04. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

