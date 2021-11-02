Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Chardan Capital

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price objective dropped by Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.
VYGR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. 1,476,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,831. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.04. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
