Patron Trading Up 9.7% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Patron has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $5,621.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Patron has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00051334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00220584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00096831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Patron Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.