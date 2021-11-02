$2.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to post earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.77 and the highest is $2.90. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $2.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $10.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.40.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,011,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $140,874,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,832,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $368,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,979,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,535. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $136.70 and a 1 year high of $228.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

