Hush Price Hits $0.0486 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Hush has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $506,798.77 and $475.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00267592 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.33 or 0.00135265 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002702 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.