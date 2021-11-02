LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Issues Earnings Results

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. LiveRamp updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:RAMP traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 750,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,026. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.28 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveRamp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.75% of LiveRamp worth $55,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

