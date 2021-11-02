Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.510-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.51-2.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.75.

MRCY stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,307. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.89.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

