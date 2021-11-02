Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues Earnings Results

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $118.02. 823,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day moving average is $106.05. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.