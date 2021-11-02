1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on FLWS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

FLWS traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. 221,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,471. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.70.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,067. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.