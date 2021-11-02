Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Shares of FND stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,772. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $255,233.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

