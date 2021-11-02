Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CEO Eric Schadt Sells 33,332 Shares

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,668. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMFR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sema4 during the second quarter valued at about $1,814,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

