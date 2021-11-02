Insider Selling: Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) SVP Sells 30,706 Shares of Stock

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) SVP Rodney Jackson sold 30,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,644.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,175. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

ZWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

