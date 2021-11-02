Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Scor stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. Scor has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

