Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

PVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Pretium Resources stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 684,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,637. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -107.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after buying an additional 793,567 shares during the period. Loews Corp increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 231,409 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after buying an additional 2,041,319 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth $11,001,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

