DEEPSPACE Trading 26.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $9.50 million and $167,771.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00080335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00074488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00103947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,897.07 or 0.99683637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.94 or 0.07230086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00027053 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

