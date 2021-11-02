Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Townsquare Media updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TSQ stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. 57,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.30 million, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Townsquare Media stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Townsquare Media worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TSQ. TheStreet lowered Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

