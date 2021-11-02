Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Westlake Chemical stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.53. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westlake Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Westlake Chemical worth $50,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

