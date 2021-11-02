Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. 833,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,932. Bruker has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bruker stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

