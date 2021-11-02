Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 109,071 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,360% compared to the typical volume of 7,472 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $185.71 on Tuesday, hitting $357.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,462,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 140.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $92.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.