Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $664.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce $664.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $659.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.20 million. Zynga posted sales of $627.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.45. 18,236,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,089,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

