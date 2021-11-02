Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce sales of $101.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $112.66 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $104.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $384.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $373.20 million to $395.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $492.21 million, with estimates ranging from $474.41 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.73 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $842,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $70,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 44.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 277.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

WLDN stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.04. 86,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,325. The company has a market capitalization of $472.33 million, a PE ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

