dHedge DAO Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $19.97 million and approximately $404,485.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00051457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.96 or 0.00220239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00096833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004172 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,502,144 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

