Hyve (HYVE) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Hyve has a market capitalization of $11.67 million and approximately $789,863.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00080335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00074488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00103947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,897.07 or 0.99683637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,561.94 or 0.07230086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00027053 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

