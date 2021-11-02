EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVER stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,590. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $366.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.30. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $54.96.

In related news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,547 shares of company stock valued at $747,777. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 257,252 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

