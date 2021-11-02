Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ASHTY remained flat at $$340.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.62 and a 200-day moving average of $302.51. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $155.30 and a 1 year high of $348.05. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.