China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of CEA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,844. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.30.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, China Eastern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

