Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives $68.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $141,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,583 shares of company stock worth $6,361,517. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $341,621,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after buying an additional 562,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after buying an additional 542,997 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after buying an additional 536,058 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.68 and a beta of 1.78. Redfin has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

