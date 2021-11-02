Analysts Set Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Target Price at $24.13

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
MITK stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 501,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,896. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $813.56 million, a P/E ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.
About Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.