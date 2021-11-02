Analysts Set Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Target Price at $24.13

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MITK shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 501,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,896. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $813.56 million, a P/E ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 56,485 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Mitek Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 184,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mitek Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 256,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.