Titan Coin (TTN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $119.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $119.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003624 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007214 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

