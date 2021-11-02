Short Interest in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Decreases By 23.5%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 14,730,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

DKS traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,578. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 657.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,669 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 435.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,501 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 41,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,940 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

