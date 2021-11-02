First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

FPF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 58,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,040. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 376.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2,671.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

