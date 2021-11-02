Bread 1-Day Volume Hits $920,311.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market cap of $17.75 million and $920,311.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00219830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00096714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004166 BTC.

About Bread

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

