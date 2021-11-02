Lunyr (LUN) Trading 3.4% Higher This Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 39.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $336,228.11 and $60.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.00 or 0.00220256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00096854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004174 BTC.

About Lunyr

LUN is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

