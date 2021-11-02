CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get CohBar alerts:

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich acquired 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 72,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,909 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 47,821 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWBR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 3,156,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,620. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.