CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
In related news, Director Misha Petkevich acquired 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of CWBR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 3,156,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,620. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09.
CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About CohBar
CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
