$0.21 EPS Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Meridian Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. 120,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,049. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $804.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 480,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $113,973,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 117,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

