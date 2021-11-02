Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

VNT traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. 722,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

